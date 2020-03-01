EPL: Arsenal’s Arteta Delivers Warning To English Football Officials

In the English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the match schedule in England, saying the “players are cracking every season”.

Concise News reports that the Premier League introduced a two-week staggered winter break for clubs this campaign.

While the winter break was broadly welcomed in England, Arteta has warned that more must be done to help top players.

The Gunners have played 39 times this term and will play at least 12 more fixtures before the season ends.

“Something has to be done because you can see players are cracking and cracking every season,” he stated.

“You can sustain that for one season, two seasons, but after three or four seasons you end up paying the price and I think the quality at some stage will drop. But we have a history, a massive culture, here with the cup games and to go against that is difficult.

“I think there are a lot of ways around it. We’re not going to please everyone with the decisions that have to be made. What is for sure is that, for players, it’s an enormous amount of games.

“The intensity is raising every single year, the level of pressure too, and sometimes it’s too much for them.

“If there is no change, we have to be allowed to have 26 or 28 squad players, which we are not allowed to do, and even more players on the bench.”

Arsenal travel to Hampshire on Monday to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.