El Classico: Zidane, Setien Speak Ahead of Barcelona, Real Madrid Clash

Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Real Madrid needs a positive mood to get something out of their El Classico clash with Quique Setien’s Barcelona.

Barcelona have been unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Real Madrid who will be looking towards putting an end to the run.

“What we need to ensure is our mood is positive. It’s by sticking together that we’re going to get out of this and not listening to what’s being said,” said the Frenchman.

“What we need is for our fans to be with us from the first minute to the 90th. I can understand if they are frustrated or annoyed, but we need them.

“Anything can happen in a game against such good opposition, but the important thing is how we react and we’ll have to play how we did for 78 minutes against Manchester City.”

Barcelona hold a two point lead ahead of second placed Real Madrid, and manager Quique Setien has revealed the importance of the game.

“For them it’s a key game, maybe not decisive, but more important than for us because if we win we’ll go five points clear,” said Setien.