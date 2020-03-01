Drug Barons, Yahoo Boys Now Invest in Nigerian Music Industry – Zaaky Azzay

Veteran singer, Zaaky Azzay has said that the Nigerian music industry is being invested into by drug barons and internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo boys.

The singer who is popular for his 1996 single “Na who go marry am” told Premium Times in an interview.

According to Zaaky Azzay, many artistes of today are talented but are lacking in content.

He also revealed that the music industry has now become a source of cover up for drug business.

He said, “Right now, it is not about getting a good song, or whether your video is good or your song is nice. It is not about that anymore it’s about how much money you can spend to promote a song. Most of the people who have this type of money are into ‘Yahoo’ or blood money. That is the major challenge of the music industry right now. There are a lot of artistes who are making it genuinely, but that is still the major problem.

I think they are very talented and they are good. However, some of them lack good content in their music and have nothing meaningful in their lyrics. Musicians are actually meant to be good ambassadors.

There is a lot that has gone into music. There are lots of people who are not really musicians. People who are not really talented come into music and bring money from drugs or ‘blood money’ put it into music and make noise everywhere.

Not many know these musicians are actually using music to cover up for their drug businesses. That is the major issue for us because those who are consuming the music might not know that and it kind of makes it difficult for talented musicians who are supposed to be heard and (are) not heard because they cannot afford to promote their music”, he said.