Home » Coronavirus: WHO Reacts To Fraudsters Cashing In On Virus

Coronavirus: WHO Reacts To Fraudsters Cashing In On Virus

By - 34 mins on March 01, 2020
coronavirus

WHO has declared coronavirus a global health emergency (image courtesy: AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI)

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some people are taking advantage of the spread of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to steal money.

The WHO said that the strategy of these fraudsters includes posing as WHO representatives to solicit money or information from unsuspecting members of the public.

Making this known on its website, the health body listed suspicious behaviours to include asking for login information and sending unsolicited email attachments.

The WHO also warned against links that direct people to websites other than www.who.int, and requests for direct donations to emergency response plans or funds.

“If you are contacted by a person or organisation that appears to be from WHO, verify their authenticity before responding,” it said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.