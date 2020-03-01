Coronavirus: WHO Reacts To Fraudsters Cashing In On Virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) says some people are taking advantage of the spread of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to steal money.

The WHO said that the strategy of these fraudsters includes posing as WHO representatives to solicit money or information from unsuspecting members of the public.

Making this known on its website, the health body listed suspicious behaviours to include asking for login information and sending unsolicited email attachments.

The WHO also warned against links that direct people to websites other than www.who.int, and requests for direct donations to emergency response plans or funds.

“If you are contacted by a person or organisation that appears to be from WHO, verify their authenticity before responding,” it said.