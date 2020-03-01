Home » Coronavirus: US Records First Death

By - 1 hour on March 01, 2020
The United States Saturday reported its first death from the new coronavirus.

It was learned that the man, who died in the north-west state of Washington, was in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Local health said the man had not travelled to any high-risk areas.

Officials said they were expanding travel restrictions on Iran and urged Americans to avoid hard-hit parts of Italy and South Korea.

Concise News understands that over 85,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 57 countries around the world and almost 3,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, there have been 62 cases in the US so far.

