Coronavirus: ‘There’s A Lot Of Money At Stake’ – Gattuso

Napoli Head Coach, Gennaro Gattuso is not impressed with match postponements in Italy due to the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Concise News reports that it was announced on Saturday that five games were rearranged for May 13, including Juventus vs Inter Milan, as the Coronavirus spreads in the northern part of the country.

The situation could prove extremely problematic towards the end of the season if Italian sides advance deep into European competitions.

“We need to give regularity, it doesn’t make sense to play one game today and the other on May 13 because the situations change,” said Gattuso in the post-match press conference after his side triumphed over Torino on Saturday.

“The league is distorted at the moment, playing in a month or two is totally different.

“Playing with teams that haven’t played for two weeks is totally different in respect to those who are playing now.

“There is a lot of money at stake, as you could’ve expected. We need to make things better, it’s not the same playing in different moments.”