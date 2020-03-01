Coronavirus: Plateau Govt Quarantines Three Chinese

The Plateau State government says three Chinese have been quarantined in Wase local government area of the state over concerns that they may have contracted coronavirus.

The state commissioner of health, Nimkong Ndam, who confirmed the development, said the men arrived the state from Ethiopia on Friday.

Ndam said they were in the state for mining activities.

Plateau commissioner for information, Dan Manjang, who also confirmed the news, said the Chinese arrived Abuja on Friday and headed for Jos, the state capital, on the same day.

Manjang said the trio have been quarantined and are being examined by medical experts deployed by the state ministry of health.

The first coronavirus patient in Nigeria, an Italian, is under quarantine and receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos state.