Coronavirus: My Members Will Not Be Affected By Any Virus – Adeboye

Pastor E. A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that no virus will affect his members amidst fear of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Nigeria after an Italian man came to the country for a business meeting.

Moving from Lagos to Ogun State where he held the meeting at Ewekoro, the man fell ill and was rushed to a hospital in Lagos where he tested positive to the virus.

He has since been quarantined at a medical facility in Yaba, Lagos.

Reacting to the news of coronavirus in Nigeria, Pastor Adeboye stated that no member of his would be affected by any virus.

He said in a Facebook video: “I want to assure you that there’s no virus that will come near you at all. Because it is written that those that dwell in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I want to believe this is time for God to show clearly there’s a difference between those who serve Him wholeheartedly and those who do not.”