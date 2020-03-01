Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Speaks About Patient Attempting To Escape

The government of Lagos state has dismissed insinuations that the coronavirus patient in the country tried to escape from the Lagos Mainland Hospital.

“I have spoken to him myself, he is doing very well, he is comfortable; he was comfortable yesterday and he is comfortable today,” commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said Saturday as he gave update on the condition of the patient.

He noted that the patient was initially kept in a single isolation room for his privacy when he was brought in because part of the facilities at the Mainland Hospital were being renovated.

“We were renovating part of the facility, so we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy but we have subsequently moved him to one of our completed wards recently renovated with full complements of facilities, so he is right there now and he is comfortable,” he added.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we will be running test to see what the situation is with the virus in his body and as soon as we get a negative screen, we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure that there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means that he will not be contagious. Then, we give the OK for him to be released back into the community.”

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health had, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who recently returned to Nigeria from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.