Coronavirus: Jackie Chan Speakss On Being Quarantined

Veteran actor Chan Kong-sang popularly known as Jackie Chan has debunked claims that he was quarantined over suspected case of Coronavirus disease.

Concise News understands that there have been speculations in the streets of social media that Jackie Chan was quarantined.

But in a n Instagram post, the Hong Kongese martial artist said he was safe and sound.

“Thanks for everybody’s concern! I’m safe and sound, and very healthy. Please don’t worry, I’m not in quarantine. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy too!” Chan said.

Also in a Facebook message, he claimed to have received many messages and calls as regards the rumour.

“I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most.”

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said more than 20 vaccines were being developed worldwide to cure COVID-19, popularly known as coronavirus.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said first results on vaccines and therapeutics were expected in a few weeks.

Ghebreyesus said on Thursday he spoke about the things countries must do to prepare for cases and prevent onward transmission.

“It calls for all countries to educate their populations, to expand surveillance, to find, isolate and care for every case, to trace every contact, and to take an all-of-government and all-of-society approach – this is not a job for the health ministry alone,” Ghebreyesus noted.