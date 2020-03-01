Home » Coronavirus: Ganduje Speaks On Outbreak Of Disease In Kano

Coronavirus: Ganduje Speaks On Outbreak Of Disease In Kano

By - 1 hour on March 01, 2020

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (image courtesy Daily Advent)

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that his administration is prepared to combat any outbreak of Coronavirus in the northern state.

Ganduje made this known in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Saturday in Kano.

The governor urged citizens to use the existing emergency hotlines provided by the ministry of health in the event of any eventuality of the coronavirus within the state.

He added that the surveillance and emergency response measures are in place to tackle an outbreak of any communicable diseases.

Ganduje noted that the government has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or suspect a case of the coronavirus.

The commissioner gave the emergency contacts as follows:

1. Dr. Imam Wada Bello, Director of Public Health and Disease Control 08050303343;

2. Dr Bashir Lawan Muhammad, State Epidemiologist/Incident Manager, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) 08099973292;

3. Sulaiman Ilyasu, State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (SDSNO) 08039704476;

4. State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Kano 08037038597;

5. Dr. Sharif Yahaya Musa, Director Disease Control and Epidemiologist 08176677497

The government appealed to the public to follow precautionary measures recommended by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

