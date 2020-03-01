Coronavirus: Cross River Govt Places Five Foreigners Under Observation

The Cross River state government has said that five foreign nationals have been placed under observation to check if they have coronavirus.

In a statement on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Health, Beta Edu, said two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China.

Edu said none of them has shown any symptoms so far, adding that health officials have been deployed in entry points to the state as a precaution.

“We profiled five foreigners who came in from locations that have recorded the virus and they came in through Lagos that morning (Friday),” the commissioner said.

“We got their biodata and asked them to self-isolate. And of course we gave them the thermometer and got their contacts. We have been following up with them.

“None of them has shown any symptoms so far. Two of the foreigners are from Europe, one from India and two from China. Our isolation centre is ready and protocols have been sent to all health workers.

“Special protective equipment has been sent to all health workers, the army, paramilitary agencies and private practitioners across the state.”