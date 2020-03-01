Coronavirus: Benue State Govt Opens Quarantine Centre

The Benue State government has opened a coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine centre and also set up an “Emergency Response Committee” to monitor and coordinate its response, Concise News reports.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Terver Akase, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the treatment centre and the quarantine unit were at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

The statement further stated that the committee would “proactively monitor, supervise and coordinate Benue State government’s response to the dreaded disease.

“Gov Ortom has directed that surveillance on coronavirus be stepped up in the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Already, a treatment centre has been established at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital and a location identified to be used as a quarantine unit in the event of any outbreak of the disease.

The governor urged the people of the state to adhere strictly to preventive measures and assist health workers in their various communities to succeed.

The statement named the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabor as the Chairman of the committee and Dr Samuel Ngise as Secretary.

The committee also has Commissioners for Information, Culture and Tourism; Water Resources and Environment and

Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, Engr. Dondo Ahire and Dr Timothy Ijir as members.

Other members are Apir Ityu, Dr Terna Kur, Agwaza Iorkpiligh, Matthew Uyina, Moses Levam, Dr Edward Amali, Claude Bitaronga, Dr Peteru Inunduh, Prof. Terrumun Swende, Dr Alli Cornelius, Dr Patrick Echekwube and Micheal Adejo.