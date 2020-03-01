With recorded case of noble Coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria, Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has suggested that his colleagues present medical reports before taking up passionate roles.

Okeke said this in an Instagram post in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the actor, all his colleagues in the industry now owe themselves the responsibility of presenting medical reports, as he described acting as “contract” sport.

“Dear actor, wassap with that kissing scene in your script?”

“Or better yet…For How Much? Times have come when we ALL owe ourselves, the responsibility of presenting Medical Records.

ACTING is a “Contact” sport. What with spittle running free when in the heat of passionate dialogue,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said more than 20 vaccines were being developed worldwide to cure COVID-19, popularly known as coronavirus.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said first results on vaccines and therapeutics were expected in a few weeks.

Ghebreyesus said on Thursday he spoke about the things countries must do to prepare for cases and prevent onward transmission.

“It calls for all countries to educate their populations, to expand surveillance, to find, isolate and care for every case, to trace every contact, and to take an all-of-government and all-of-society approach – this is not a job for the health ministry alone,” Ghebreyesus noted.