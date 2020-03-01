Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Sunday March 1st, 2020, on Concise News.

As the Nigerian government keep on with the famed N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has begun the process to revamp the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs).

The essence of this overhaul, the Ministry said on Saturday 22nd of February 2020, is to “ensure maximum transparency, greater efficiency and more prudent application of resources”. Read more here.

N-Power Stipends: House Of Reps Orders Probe Into Non-payment Of Beneficiaries

The Federal House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into allegations of random disengagement and non-payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries, that have trailed the popular N-Power programme.

It would be recalled that last week Wednesday, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development alongside the N-Power team led by Afolabi Imukhuede, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth empowerment, attended an investigative hearing on the scheme at the green chamber of the National Assembly. Read more here.