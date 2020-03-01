CAN Reacts To First Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the states and federal government to rise up to the challenge of preventing the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that Nigeria recorded its first case of the disease on Friday, following the arrival of an Italian businessman from Milan, which has the highest rate of the infection in Europe.

The patient, who tested positive to the virus on Friday, has been quarantined and undergoing treatment.

Speaking on the virus, the General Secretary of the association, Joseph Daramola, said God would help Nigeria overcome the virus as it did Ebola.

He asked Nigerians not to panic while appealing to them to uphold the highest level of hygiene.

Daramola also asked churches across the country to make water, soap and hand sanitiser available for worshippers before and after service.

“The God who answered our prayers when the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), which is deadlier, came calling is still on the throne and that same God will also grant us victory over the COVID-19 in Jesus Name,” he said in a statement.

“They should also follow these professional counsels: Avoid panicking. Regular washing of hands with water, soap and sanitizers (where available). Avoid crowded places and people who are coughing or sneezing. Covering of mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing and Avoid self-medication.”

It also advised politicians not to politicise the disease outbreak but join hands together to ensure that it does not spread, “as we also advocate cooperation and understanding between every state and the federal government.”