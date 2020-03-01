British PM Boris Johnson Gets Engaged, Expecting First Baby

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds are engaged and are expecting a baby in early summer, the couple has announced.

“The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer,” a spokesperson for the couple announced yesterday.

Johnson, 55, already has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler.

They were married 25 years ago but are now separated and have reached a financial settlement.

It will be the third marriage for Johnson – who divorced his first wife and is now estranged from second wife Marina Wheeler.

The last child born to a sitting prime minister belonged to David and Samantha Cameron, who welcomed Florence Rose Endellion into their family in August 2010.

Symonds wrote on Instagram that they got engaged at the end of last year, adding she felt “incredibly blessed”.

Johnson and Symonds, 31, became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in last year.

Symonds is also the youngest partner of a prime minister in 174 years.

In a post on her private Instagram account, she wrote: “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.”