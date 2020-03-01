Bill Gates Speaks On How To Battle Against Coronavirus

Billionaire Bill Gates has given an advise on how the world can battle against the outbreak of coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China.

Bill Gates gave the advise on an article titled “How to respond to COVID-19” which he published on his GatesNotes blog.

The virus which has killed over 2,900 people and infected more than 83,000 has been described by Bill Gates as a pandemic despite the World Health Organization yet to declare it so.

The billionaire wrote:“In the past week, COVID-19 has started to behave a lot like the once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a case in point. We need to save lives.”

He pointed out the two major responsibilities leaders have in a time like this:

“Solve the immediate problem and keep it from happening again.”

He continued: “Wealthy and developed countries should supply low- and middle-income countries in Africa and Southern Asia with trained healthcare workers to monitor the virus’ spread and deliver vaccines.

“Establish an international database for disease surveillance where countries can share information.

“Develop a system that screens for compounds that have already been safety-tested to use in a vaccine.

“Governments and donors should fund manufacturing facilities that can develop safe and effective vaccines and antivirals, get them approved, and deliver billions of doses within a few months of the discovery

“The world needs to invest in disease surveillance, including a case database that is instantly accessible to the relevant organizations and rules that require countries to share their information.

“In addition to technical solutions, budgets for these efforts need to be expanded several times over.

“Governments and industry will need to come to an agreement: During a pandemic, vaccines and antivirals won’t simply be sold to the highest bidder. They should be available and affordable for people who are at the heart of the outbreak and in greatest need.”