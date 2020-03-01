Benue Govt Arrests 400 Herdsmen, Seizes 600 Cows

400 herdsmen and 600 cows have been arrested and detained by the Benue State Government for contravening the state’s anti-open grazing law.

Governor Samuel Ortom made this known on Friday while inspecting the impounded cows at the quarantine unit of the state Ministry of Agriculture.

Ortom said enforcement of the ranching law by the livestock guards would continue to enable those who wish to do livestock business to comply with its provisions.

He said, “There has been influx of armed herdsmen with large herds of animals to the state, despite the high level of awareness creation to the existence of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

“Several herds of cattle have been impounded and quarantined in other local government areas and the state government has acquired trucks to help livestock guards to convey impounded livestock from long distances to quarantine units for safekeeping.”

While describing the influx of herdsmen to the state as “life-threatening”, the governor said such would not be condoned by his administration.

Ortom said, ‘‘As of today over 400 herdsmen found to have flouted the anti-open grazing law have been arrested and facing prosecution, some have been convicted.”

According to Ortom, ranching remains the global best practices of animals husbandry, urging Nigerians to key into it to ensure peace between herdsmen and farmers.

The Commander, Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, said they impounded 214 cattle in Ukum, 69 in Logo, 219 in Guma, 96 in Makurdi and 16 in Gwer West councils.