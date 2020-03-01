It appears that the perceived beef that 50 Cent has for media mogul Oprah Winfrey is yet to end as he mocked her after she fell on stage.

Concise News reports that Oprah, while speaking at her 2020 Vision Tour, addressed the audience on wellness.

In a video posted by LaTimesEspanol, the 66-year-old said “here’s my definition of what wellness means to me,” as she began walking across the Forum arena stage.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Oprah Winfrey continued to speak as she fell in the middle of the stage.

In his reaction, 50 Cent shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption “what the fuck happen here, Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her. #abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”

Storming 50 Cent’s comment section was Snoop Dogg who said “Micheal and kobe blew a gust of wind 💨 balance 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️”

Recall that 50 Cent recently called out the television personality, alleging that she only berates black men accused of sexual assaults while ignoring white men who are guilty of same.

50 Cent and Winfrey have had a long-standing feud after the latter reportedly criticised his lyrics.

The rapper had questioned her on Instagram, after the news that Winfrey was to produce a #MeToo documentary about the allegations against record executive Russell Simmons.

According to a press release, the currently untitled film is said to be “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large”.

50 Cent wrote “I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” 50 Cent wrote, alongside a photo of both Winfrey and Simmons..

“No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this s*** is sad, “he added, continuing: “These documentaries are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”