Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nigeria’s Funke Oshonaike Makes History

Former African table tennis champion Olufunke Oshonaike has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the first African woman to win Olympic qualification seven times.

The 44-year-old tennis star qualified alongside Offiong Edem and Olajide Omotayo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

They all sealed qualification at the ITTF 2020 African Singles and Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifiers in Tunisia.

Edem became the first Nigerian to qualify after a hard fought 4-3 (13-11,11-1,9-11,11-95-11,8-11,11-6) victory over Tunisia’s Garci Fadwa.

As Oshonaike, she achieved a 4-1 win over Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi, while Omotayo defeated Kizito Oba of Cote D’ Ivoire 4-2 and Algeria’s Larbi Bouriah as well as Tunisia’s Kareem Yahia Ben.

Meanwhile, African champion Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri could not qualify as he was forced to withdraw from his last qualification match against Hman Adam of Tunisia, in the men’s singles, due to a recurring thigh injury.

The world number 18 ranked player finished third in group A, after earlier losing 2-4 (7-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 13-11, 7-11) to Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw and winning one match against Togo’s Dodji Fanny.

But the Nigerian can still seal an Olympic place through the ITTF world rankings.

The mixed doubles events holds on Saturday.