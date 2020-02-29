Southeast Governors Frustrating Our Plans – Ohanaeze Ndgibo

Ohanaeze Ndgibo had said that governors in the Southeast are frustrating their effort to achieve their objectives.

According to the spokesman of the group, Chucks Ibegbu, the 2019 general elections was the genesis of the problem, adding that “because of their selfish interest, some of them supported President Muhammadu Buhari while others supported Abubakar Atiku”.

The group stated that they decided to go with a plan of restructuring but “then the governors didn’t like it they decided to work against us. They started diverting the funds meant for the organization and downplaying the role of the apex head.”

“We are advising them to be patriotic to the Igbo agenda as this could mean war on Igbo to the people. Some of them are dillydallying pretending Ohanaeze does not matter or belongs to somebody, Ohanaeze belongs to us all because it is there to protect us all.

“They need to support us financially, morally and psychologically. We need to stop being divided; we can’t be saying one thing and they are saying another. They need to stop working against our interests”.

The group, however, praised former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, whom they say are the only ones that supported the group in the last four years.