Pantami Backs Ganduje, Faults Islamic Scholars On Ban On Street Begging

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has faulted the position taken by some Islamic scholars on the ban on street begging placed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano State.

Pantami disclosed this while fielding questions after a presentation on Friday at the Pre-Convocations organized by Kano State Polytechnic.

“What I am saying about this issue is, it is not appropriate for my brothers, Islamic scholars to come forth and be challenging the governor just like that. They should come and sit together to come up with solution on how to remedy the situation, on the way out,” he advised.

Pantami put up an argument saying that “There is no doubt that taking those children back to school is the right thing to do, and it is beneficial to the Almajiris, their parents and the society at large. From the part of the government, as a leader, he has the responsibility of seeing how to make his people live well,” he added

He also indicated interest to be part of any group in regards the issue.

“And I want to be part of any such discussion, in a group form, if it appears to be raised.

“We all have children. My children are with me. I feed them myself. You know feeding of children is the responsibility of their parents. If there are orphans, we know how our society is concerned and considerate to them and their condition of living. I was raised in my father’s home. I saw how orphans were also fed and being taken care of by our parents.

“First and foremost, we all know that begging is not a religious activity or obligation. It is just something of necessity, for somebody to say he doesn’t have anything to feed himself, and as I know how concerned the governor is, he will not come up with a policy that will harm or destroy the life of beggars. I am sure there is a plan in place on how to assist such kind of people.”

The minister also commended the free and compulsory education policy.

“We encourage people to take their children to school to benefit from this laudable initiative. Any population that is given education will succeed in life. And the life of that society will not be wasted.”