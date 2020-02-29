Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, February 29th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said more than 20 vaccines were being developed worldwide to cure COVID-19, popularly known as coronavirus. WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said first results on vaccines and therapeutics were expected in a few weeks.

The Nigerian government said Friday it had disbursed N70 million to the Port Health Services and also given N620 million to Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of coronavirus. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja following the confirmed case of the virus in Lagos. Ehanire said the two agencies were the nation’s first and second lines of defence for coronavirus.

No fewer than 28 persons have been quarantined in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, as they had contact with the Italian man that tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The patient, who works in Nigeria, returned to the country from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020. The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said that the Italian had visited Ewekoro, which has been shut down, while two isolation centres have been identified.

Lafarge Africa Plc Friday said it had identified all the persons who had direct contact with the Italian who tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. The company’s director of communications, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who made this known said that the company had equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol at Ewekoro plant.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel all flights coming from countries that are experiencing coronavirus outbreak. In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Atiku noted that since the president had been able to shut land borders to protect the economy, it would not be too difficult to stop flights from countries facing the coronavirus scourge.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria. The party stressed that “a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace.”

Professor Charles Dokubo has been suspend as the co-ordinator of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta militants. The suspension of Dokubo by President Muhammadu Buhari takes immediate effect, according to a statement from the presidency. It was learned that the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, recommended Dokubo’s sack after the Caretaker Committee he (Monguno) set up to look into the faithful execution of the programme had completed work.

The Europa League last-16 draw has been made with Premier League side Manchester United getting Austrian side LASK as opponents. Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue their European adventure in a two-legged tie with Arsenal’s conquerers Olympiacos, playing the first leg away from home as the Gunners did.

Former African table tennis champion Olufunke Oshonaike has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, becoming the first African woman to win Olympic qualification seven times. The 44-year-old tennis star qualified alongside Offiong Edem and Olajide Omotayo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They all sealed qualification at the ITTF 2020 African Singles and Mixed Doubles Olympic qualifiers in Tunisia.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia is in the news again after calling out her former colleague Victoria Inyama, who she described as “a jobless frustrated retired and old mother gagoon”. The drama began when Etinosa tendered apology to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry whom she had accused of infidelity. The actress had in one of her posts slammed Suleman after he called out, during service, people who bleach their skin.

