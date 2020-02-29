The Nigerian Governors Forum has said that it would deploy measures necessary to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

This was after Lagos State recorded the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria after an Italian man visited the state on a business trip.

The Nigerian Governors Forum chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, said that monitoring infrastructures would be put in place as quick response to any new case.

“In response to the first case reported, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has already activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and is working closely with Lagos State Ministry of Health,” he said.

“The goal is to respond to this case and implement firm control measures to prevent spread.

“As a forum of proactive Governors, we have initiated monitoring infrastructure in all states to ensure that quick response and attention is given to anyone showing symptoms of the disease.”

The statement also advised citizens to self-quarantine and report immediately to the nearest health center if they notice any symptom related to the virus.

“We will deploy all resources available to respond and contain further spread of the virus,” Fayemi added.