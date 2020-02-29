I Went Into Robbery To Fund My Wedding – 20-year Old Suspect

Shehu Abdullah, one of the suspects arrested over a robbery in Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has revealed that he had plans to use his share from the robbery to fund his wedding.

The 20-year old who was interviewed revealed that he never wanted to be part of the robbery gang but a friend convinced him.

Unfortunatelyf him, he was arrested during the operation which was his first.

He said, “I was brought to the police headquarters because of an armed robbery operation that we did. Yes, I am an armed robber, but I have never done it before; this is my first time.

“I was at home when Dan Jauro called me that I should come and join them to go for a robbery, but I told him that I had never done it before. He begged me to just come that they needed people to participate in it. I told him that I was scared, but he encouraged me to just come.

“Before I went there, they had bought everything needed for the robbery. When I got there, they had started bringing out the logs of wood to the road when I got there.

“When we blocked the road, one car came and we stopped it. The driver came out and Dan Jauro dragged one of the women out of the car. We asked all of them to come down and we collected all their handsets and belongings. Some of us opened the boot of the car and took out three boxes and four bags.”

Asked what he was going to do with his share of the money, he said, “Honestly, I wanted to marry and I did not have the money. I wanted to use it to marry.”