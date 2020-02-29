Hold Buhari responsible for coronavirus in Nigeria – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be held responsible if the case of coronavirus in Nigeria leads to calamity.

This is contained in a statement issued by PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the party, the Buhari administration failed in putting measures in place to prevent the disease from gaining entrance into the country.

“Buhari Presidency’s negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians led to the avoidable entrance of the deadly coronavirus into our dear country.

“It was evident that the Buhari Presidency, not being alive to its responsibilities, as usual, took no concrete steps to hedge our nation against the virus, leading to the current scary situation.

“We note that a responsive and proactive government would have mobilized effective surveillance and screening measures to ward off the menace, particularly at our entry points, but the incompetent, insensitive and indifferent Buhari administration, was more interested in propaganda and unnecessary showboating with false performance claims.”

The PDP added that Nigerians in China have been abandoned by Buhari’s administration “just the same way it abandoned our compatriots who were being murdered in the heat of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“Nigerians should directly hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any national calamity arose from COVID-19 in addition to the economic and security challenges its negligence had caused our nation.”