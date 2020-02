Liverpool’s dream of ending the Premier League season undefeated ended Saturday evening with a stunning 3-0 loss at Watford.

Watford, who began the day in 19th place, went in front through Ismaila Sarr in the 54th minute.

The same player doubled the lead of the Premier League strugglers in the 60th minute, before captain Troy Deeney added a third in a delicious second-half display from the hosts.

More to come…