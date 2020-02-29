Coronavirus: WHO Provides Fresh Update On Vaccine Development

The World Health Organization (WHO) Friday said more than 20 vaccines were being developed worldwide to cure COVID-19, popularly known as coronavirus.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said first results on vaccines and therapeutics are expected in a few weeks.

He was speaking at a media briefing on COVID-19

Ghebreyesus said on Thursday he spoke about the things countries must do to prepare for cases and prevent onward transmission.

“It calls for all countries to educate their populations, to expand surveillance, to find, isolate and care for every case, to trace every contact, and to take an all-of-government and all-of-society approach – this is not a job for the health ministry alone,” Ghebreyesus noted.

But he warned that people do not need to wait for vaccines and therapeutics.

“Your risk depends on where you live, your age and general health. WHO can provide general guidance. You should also follow your national guidance and consult local health professionals,” the WHO Director-General cautioned.