Home » Coronavirus: Three Chinese Quarantined In Plateau State

Coronavirus: Three Chinese Quarantined In Plateau State

By - 1 hour on February 29, 2020
Coronavirus Update: We Have Tracked All Contacts Of Italian Patient - Lafarge Africa

Nigeria confirmed its first case of Coronavirus in Lagos state (file image of Asians courtesy: AFP)

The government of Plateau state, north-central Nigeria, has quarantined three Chinese nationals in the Wase town of the state for suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang, revealed that the three Chinese are workers in a mining site in Wase.

He told Channels Television that they flew into Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday, February 26.

“The situation right now is that they have been isolated,” Manjang said.

“The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate.”

Manjang urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their businesses.

“The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means that there is an outbreak of the virus,” he said.

“As far as Plateau case is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau; we just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them (the Chinese nationals) under investigation and that will take 14 days.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.