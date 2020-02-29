Coronavirus: Three Chinese Quarantined In Plateau State

The government of Plateau state, north-central Nigeria, has quarantined three Chinese nationals in the Wase town of the state for suspected case of the novel coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Commissioner for Information in Plateau, Dan Manjang, revealed that the three Chinese are workers in a mining site in Wase.

He told Channels Television that they flew into Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Wednesday, February 26.

“The situation right now is that they have been isolated,” Manjang said.

“The three of them came in through Abuja and once we heard that, the Commissioner for Health had to take a proactive measure to send a medical team to Wase to go and investigate.”

Manjang urged the people of the state to remain calm and go about their businesses.

“The problem that we have is that there is a tendency for people to think that investigation or quarantine, as the case may be, means that there is an outbreak of the virus,” he said.

“As far as Plateau case is concerned, there has been no known case of this virus on the Plateau; we just took proactive measures to make sure that we place them (the Chinese nationals) under investigation and that will take 14 days.”