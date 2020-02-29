Coronavirus: Pope Cancels Schedule For The Third Time In A Row

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has cancelled his scheduled functions for the third time in a row after showing solidarity with those suffering from Coronavirus.

The last time the Pope was seen in public was on Ash Wednesday during which he was coughing and holding his nose.

The Pope was also seen shaking hands and kissing Catholic faithfuls during the service on Ash Wednesday.

A statement by the Vatican revealed that the Pope had a “slight indisposition” which means he was absent at the St John Lateran basilica in Rome on Thursday morning.

This means that the pontiff who lost part of his lungs has now canceled his schedule for the time in a row.

Italy is currently battling coronavirus with over 800 people already infected.