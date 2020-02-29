Coronavirus Patient Moved To Better Facility In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that the Italian man who got infected with coronavirus has been moved to a better facility.

The Italian man was the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria after he moved down to the country a few days ago and fell.

He was immediately disagnosed to have the virus and then placed in an isolated facility in Yaba, Lagos, which he threatened to flee from.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who gave update on the situation said he had now been moved to the Infectious Disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in Yab.

He said, “We were renovating part of the facilities, so we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy but we’ve subsequently moved him to one of our completed wards which were recently renovated with the full complement of facilities.

“He is there now and he is comfortable.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed any new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we would be running tests to see what the situation is with the virus in his body.”

Abayomi who spoke during his visit to the site on Saturday said the patient would be discharged when he’s certified to be okay.

He said, “The patient has been with us for two days now. He arrived here on Thursday and he has been on supportive treatment and he is actually doing very well.

“As soon as we get a negative screening, then we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means he will not be contagious again, then we will release him back into the community.”