Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals What Nigerians Should Look Out For

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has asked Nigerians to be wary of the antics of carriers of fake news and disinformation on social media following the confirmation of a coronavirus case in the country.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja, the minister said that a partnership with Facebook has been reached to help check the spread of fake news on coronavirus, officially known as COVID 19.

“We know that at times like this, purveyors of fake news and disinformation usually ramp up their acts. We are therefore urging Nigerians not to fall for the antics of purveyors of fake news and disinformation,” the minister said.

“Fortunately, Facebook is working with us in this regard. They have asked Nigerians to report any false or misleading report on Facebook and Instagram pages so they can immediately bring them down.

“They have also assured us that they are taking preemptive action to remove any false or harmful messages about this epidemic and public health in Nigeria 24/7.”

He also said that “media agencies of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, like the NTA, FRCN, NAN, and VON, have been directed to intensify their ongoing sensitization and enlightenment campaigns to arm Nigerians with the necessary information to stay well.”

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health had, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.