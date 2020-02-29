Coronavirus has no place in Nigeria – Pastor Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center has said that coronavirus has no place in Nigeria.

The clergyman stated this while addressing his congregation during his church’s monthly vigil in Abuja.

According to Paul Enenche, the virus will depart from Nigeria just as it came and that the country will celebrate next month.

He said: “Coronavirus has no place in this nation, its dead as it came so shall it depart. It shall not stay in this nation or the world, I declare its dead in Jesus name.

“I declare by the mantle of God on my life this nation is matching into celebration in the month of march.”

Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 was first confirmed in Lagos State when an Italian man came into the country to attend a business meeting.

He also visited Ogun State where he fell ill and was quickly rushed to a quarantine center where he was declared to be infected with the virus after testing positive.