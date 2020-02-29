Coronavirus: 28 Persons Quarantined After Contact With Italian Patient In Ogun State

No fewer than 28 persons have been quarantined in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, as they had contact with the Italian man that tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Concise News understands that the patient works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said that the Italian had visited Ewekoro, which has been shut down, while two isolation centres have been identified.

“The information we have is that the particular company in question has practically shut down and they have set up two isolation centres within the company. They have identified all those that have been in contact with this index, totalling about 28 so far and they have been quarantined,” he said.

“They are looking at interviewing these 28 people to know who they have been in contact with so that they can ensure these other people are quarantined.”

He also said, “We are not leaving any stone unturned; we have distributed a lot of items all the way to our local government and our primary health care centres; gloves, masks and protective equipment.

“We are quite worried that even from the time the sample is sent to the lab, it will take about 4 to 8 hours for the feedback; either positive or negative and the transit time from Ogun to Lagos state could be anywhere between 2 to 4 hours so that’s about 12 hours.

“We have decided that the isolation unit we have set up at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital is temporal; I have been in touch with Ministers of health, my counterpart in Lagos and the commissioner for health and we decided to upgrade our isolation centre to a full-fledge bio-security centre and the commissioner for health will be visiting Lagos and we will work together to immediately upgrade the centre in Sagamu.”