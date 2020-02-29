Chelsea Struggle To Get Draw Against Bournemouth

Chelsea have managed to get a point after a late header by Marcos Alonso gave them a 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Chelsea opened scoring from a nice volley by Alonso who took advantage of a rebound from an effort from Olivier Giroud.

However, Chelsea was punished for dwelling on the goal as Bournemouth equalized and also took the lead with goals from Jefferson Lemar and Josh King under 3 minutes.

Chelsea then struggled for long before Alonso got a header in the 85th minute which helped his side get a point from the encounter.

Speaking after the game, Lampard reacted to the chances they lost.

“It is costing us. At the same time, you are going to have 23 chances, it creates the nervousness. It is a clear part of our season. We need to stick the ball in the back of the net”, he told a post match conference.

He added: “We needed half-time to regroup, we lost the early momentum but got it back . The last stage of the game was always going to play out like that.

It was important that we didn’t concede again. You could see a big difference in the second half”.