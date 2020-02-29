Home » Buhari Suspends Amnesty Programme Co-ordinator

Buhari Suspends Amnesty Programme Co-ordinator

By - 1 hour on February 29, 2020
Professor Charles Dokubo has been suspend as the co-ordinator of the Federal Government Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta militants.

Concise News understands that the suspension of Dokubo by President Muhammadu Buhari takes immediate effect, according to a statement from the presidency.

It was learned that the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, recommended Dokubo’s sack after the Caretaker Committee he (Monguno) set up to look into the faithful execution of the programme had completed work.

Buhari directed Monguno to set up the committee after numerous allegations and petitions against the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme,” the statement from Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, read.

Dokubo was appointed by Buhari in March 2018, to replace Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, who was also accused of misappropriating the funds meant for the programme, which was established by former President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2008 to end militant activities in the Niger Delta.

