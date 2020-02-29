President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday ordered the replacement of all security officials involved in the release of 295 petroleum tankers smuggled into Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement from the presidency, decried that the trucks were released without due authorisation.

It was learned that the smuggled petroleum tankers were freed on Monday last week by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting Nigeria’s borders.

The president directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, to set up a board to investigate the crime.

The NSA recommended that all officials, including civilians as security operatives found to have connived to undermine the efforts of the government, be withdrawn from the border drill and severely sanctioned by their organisations.

“The President has accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. He has also directed that their respective organizations should mete immediate appropriate disciplinary actions to them,” the statement issued by Femi Adesina read.

Meanwhile, Buhari has commissioned ‘Operation Swift Response’ as a border drill exercise to checkmate the illegal activities of smugglers across Nigeria’borders.