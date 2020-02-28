You Don’t Owe Your Parents Anything, Says Noble Igwe

Popular Media mogul and CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe is of the opinion that giving one’s parents money is a scam and no one owes them anything.

According to Igwe, parents are fond of putting their children under pressure when demanding for money.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said parents ought to have prepared for old age, rather than expecting money from their children.

”The biggest scam ever invented by parents was/is making their children send them money in their own age. I repeat, you don’t owe your parents anything. They were here before you and should have prepared for old age. Parents are always taking and taking. Stop the pressure!” Igwe wrote.

In another post, the media personality admonished Nigerian parents to learn how to love from the western world.

According to him, they make their children feel unloved because they find it difficult to tell them how much they are loved.

“Nigerian parents don’t understand love because they don’t say “ I love you” to their children. They should learn from the western world so they can see how saying” I love you” made their children better,” he tweeted.