They’ve Been Chasing Me To Sit On My Grandma’s Throne- Toyin Lawani

Controversial business mogul, Toyin Lawani has revealed that she has severally been summoned to occupy her grandma’s throne but she has been avoiding that.

Concise News understands that Lawani’s grandmother is the Regent of Ikole Ekiti in Ekiti State.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the fashion entrepreneur, who shared a beautiful photo of hers in Yoruba traditional attire, said she wished she could sit on the throne but wonders the kind of live she would live.

Lawani, whose father was a famous politician that worked with General Gowon, said she even without taking up the responsibility, she has everyone’s weight on her shoulder.

“If I wish I can sit back on my grandmas throne , they have been chasing me for years to do so and I have been running 🏃‍♀️ from it 🤦‍♀️

but what kind of life will I live , already I’m not on the throne I carry everyone’s weight on my shoulder, one thing I can never trade for the world is not being able to be myself

“You don’t even want to know what I left behind to reinvent myself to who I am today. Stay true to yourself craft, Stay true to your calling ,

But must importantly stay true to yourself You owe no one your happiness, love freely cause we are not here forever”