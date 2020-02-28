Just like the saying that one man’s meat is another man’s poison, Nigerian singer Waje has said that rice makes her nauseous.

Concise News reports that roughly one-half of the world population is wholly dependent upon rice as a staple food and many have it as their favourite meal.

Surprisingly, Waje, in a tweet, said she still eats rice, even though it makes her nauseous.

“Rice makes me nauseous yet I eat it. Just foolish,” she tweeted.

Rice makes me nauseous yet I eat it. Just foolish — WAJE (@OfficialWaje) February 27, 2020

Well, Waje is not the first Nigerian celebrity to make a comment about a particular meal.

Few weeks ago, songstress, Simi stirred reactions on the micro-blogging platform, after expressing her hatred for Yoruba delicacy, Gbegiri and Semo.

“Gbegiri is disgusting. Discuss. Like how can you eat amala and beans? are you feeling okay? Also, I don’t know why anybody with a conscience eats semo. ”