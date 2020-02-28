Read Fani-Kayode’s Reaction As Deadly Coronavirus Extends To Nigeria

Former minister of aviation and a fierce critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged Nigerians to stand as one to fight the deadly coronavirus.

Fani-Kayode, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this known in a tweet after the Nigerian government confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Lagos state, southwestern part of the country.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country in the early hours of Friday.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and recently returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

“Let’s set our differences aside &stand AS ONE to fight this evil plague called #coronavirus that has afflicted our shores.The FG must be pro-active& we must do our part &pray. May God defend our people &protect our shores,” Fani-Kayode tweeted on his known handle.

Meanwhile, the government of Lagos state says it has begun a massive manhunt for all the people who had contacted the Italian that tested positive for coronavirus.

“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said.