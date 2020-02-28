PDP Will Shock APC To Win Lagos In 2023, Makinde Says

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) and win the Lagos State governorship election in 2023.

Makinde who is chairman of the reconciliation committee of the PDP stated this at a meeting reconciling aggrieved party members in Lagos State.

The reconciliation meeting with stakeholders of the party held the Lugard office of Chief Bode George in Lagos.

After the closed-door meeting, Governor Makinde stated that the PDP has fixed its house and are ready to move forward.

The governor said, “As you can see it was mission accomplished. My father (Bode George) and I were able to resolve some of the issues. You must be frontal on how issues are addressed but we have made some good progress.”

Reacting to a question as regards why the PDP chairman in Lagos State, Deji Doherty, was absent at the meeting, Makinde said: “You see, you don’t jump the gun, it is one step at a time.

“We have come here to meet the stakeholders with my father and leader here to move the party forward. I can give you the assurance that the unity of the PDP in Lagos State is sacrosanct right now.

“We are also putting the APC on notice that they need to prepare for what is coming in Lagos.”

Also speaking after the meeting Chief Bode George said he is impressed with what the leadership of the party is doing to restore unity.

“I am very impressed, we have a solution and we have all agreed,” Chief George told newsmen.

Also present at the meeting were former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Koforola Bucknor-Akerele; former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, former Second Republic Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope and others.