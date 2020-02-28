Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has again opened up on happenings in the movie industry since he joined in 2005, Concise News reports.

In a tweet, Edochie addressed the issue of actors and directors not respecting their elders in the industry.

According to the actor, when he joined showbiz, the actors and directors who never showed respect for elders ended up not succeeding in the industry.

He stated that it’s one of the reasons the veterans keep waxing stronger, while others do not make waves.

Yul Edochie tweeted: “When I joined Nollywood in 2005 I met a couple of actors/directors who had no respect for the elders in the business. Today all those guys have fizzled out without achieving much while the veterans are still waxing strong.

I hope someone learns from this”.

Yul Edochie Opens Up On Sex For Roles

Months ago, the actor revealed that sex in exchange for favour does not only exist in higher institutions but in Nollywood.

This came after a UNILAG lecturer, Faculty of Arts and the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was indicted in a sexual scandal.

Igbeneghu was exposed in a documentary released on Monday by BBC Africa Eye’s targeted at lecturers in some West African universities harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks.

Reacting, Edochie in a tweet, said it is not only lecturers who request for sex from students, but such happens in the movie industry, where some thespians get intimate with producers to bag movie roles.

“No be only #sexforgrades ‘dey oo,’ there’s sex for roles in Nollywood, sex for promotion in offices. ‘E dey everywhere. I hope they’ll all be exposed,” he wrote on his twitter handle.