Nollywood Drama: Etinosa Drags Victoria Inyama On Instagram

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia is in the news again, after calling out her former colleague Victoria Inyama, whom she described as “a jobless frustrated retired and old mother gagoon”.

Concise News reports that the drama began when Etinosa tendered apology to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry whom she accused of infidelity.

The actress had in one of her post slammed Suleman after he called out people who bleach their skin during a service.

“There’s no relationship between BLEACHING and kingdom of God so my uncle Suleiman go and rest. Especially when Your side piece is one of us – BLEACHING GENG member,” the actress had said.

Shortly after, Etinosa apologised to the cleric, saying “I made an expensive joke which was taken out of context and blown out of proportion. The post was not in any way referring to the man of God Apostle Johnson Suleman and I deeply regret any discomfort or embarrassment this has caused. Man of God, dear big brother AJS, please have mercy on and pray for my soul.”

Upon seeing Etinosa’s post, Inyama threw some jibes at her, saying “When they insult their god daddy…apologies so you don’t miss out on a car, cash, house…Merciful God,” she wrote.

“She recently desecrated the holy book. People believe in those books and their beliefs should be respected. She never apologised…but she is apologising to a man that uses the holy book…so she can abuse people’s beliefs, D word of God but apologise to Zaddy pay master…may God have mercy on us,” she concluded.

In her reaction, Etinosa rubbished Inyama, saying “Dear jobless frustrated retired and old mother gagoon that doesn’t know her age and respect herself, always on Instagram exchanging gossip with kids, you said I never apologised.

“With all due respect, you should have said ‘I don’t think she apologised or I doubt she apologised because I actually apolgosied profusely for the bible incident and it was published…ask google…am I the one who ruined your life?“ she wrote.

“Please respect yourself so that children will respect you. I am very unhappy I have to talk to you like this, but you no dey respect yourself . Enjoy the fame my reply will give you . Rejoice and don’t mention that I stooped low to reply you. Bless up” she concluded.