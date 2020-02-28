Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, February 28th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, February 28th, 2020.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country. The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020. This was confirmed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has begun a massive manhunt for all the people who had contacted the Italian that tested positive for coronavirus. It was learned that the Italian arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on 25 February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit.

A Lagos State High Court has dismissed a suit by former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode seeking an injunction to restrain the State House of Assembly from probing him. The former governor had asked the court for an order to stop his probe by the lawmakers over the purchase of 820 buses.

Ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode has appealed the ruling of a Lagos High Court which struck out a suit seeking to stop the Lagos State House of Assembly from probing him. The lawmakers in Lagos believe the former governor of Lagos has questions to answer concerning the procurement of 820 buses meant to revolutionize public transportation in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence. They had suspended investigation because Ambode secured a court order directing parties to the suit to maintain status quo.

David Lyon, the man whose election as governor of Bayelsa state was annulled by the Supreme Court hours to his inauguration, has finally accepted the ruling of the apex court. The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election urged supporters of his political party to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

The impeachment of Simon Achuba as deputy governor of Kogi state in October 2019 was illegal, according to a State Hugh Court in Lokoja. The presiding judge, Justice John Olorunfemi, ruled Thursday that Achuba’s removal from office by the State House of Assembly was a violation of the 1999 Constitution. The court, which also ruled that the nomination of Edward Onoja as the deputy governor did not follow due process, said the action of the Kogi Assembly was a constitutional coup.

More than 25 “repentant” members of Boko Haram terrorist group have returned to Nigeria after authorities in Niger Republic handed them over to the Nigerian government. The Nigerien government had asked its equivalent in Nigeria to come and evacuate the former insurgents. They arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with their wives and children.

Kano Council of Ulamas has condemned the decision of the Abdullahi Ganduje administration to ban street begging in the most populous state in northern Nigeria – Kano. Ganduje declared street begging illegal, and ordered arrest of any child beggar in the state. The governor, who made this known as he unveiled basic education distribution services, also threatened to charge parents of such child beggars to court.

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo scored his first goal in the colours of Manchester United as the English side recorded a 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League. By virtue of this goal, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highest goalscorer, becomes the first Nigerian to score for Man United. Ighalo, who joined the Premier League giants from Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January, scored United’s second goal in the 34th minute of the second leg knockout clash at Old Trafford.

Nollywood screen goddess Ini Edo has debunked claims that she is in a romantic relationship with popular record producer Larry Gaaga whose real name is Larry Ndianefo. Rumours of their relationship sprang up when Gaaga uploaded a photo of him grabbing the actress, with the caption “The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY, not on FIGHTING the OLD, but on BUILDING the NEW My mandy.”

