Naira Marley’s Lookalike Dares Him To Visit Warri (Video)

Hours ago, a video of Naira Marley’s doppelgänger surfaced online, where he threatened to beat up the controversial singer if he visits Warri, Delta state.

Concise News reports that the young man has same features with Naira Marley, ranging from his hairstyle, face, and gaits.

In the video, the young man claimed the “soapy” crooner accused him of impersonation, even though he has never used advantage of their resemblance to defraud anyone.

The young man who is from Abraka, Delta State, in the video vowed to break Naira Marley’s leg if he ever visits his hood

Meanwhile, the singer came more into limelight, after his ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that he is facing 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

According to the counts, he allegedly committed the offences on 26 November, 2018, 11 December, 2018, and 10 May, 2019.

The “Issa goal” singer was arraigned on 20 May before Justice Oweibo, but he denied the charges.