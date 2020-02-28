Ace record producer, Osabuohien Osaretin better known as Sarz appears to have gone through some shady moments in the Nigerian music industry.

Although it is not news that some artistes come out to reveal that the industry is full of people with envy spirits and some coming out to lash out one another on social media ain’t strange too.

Well, Sarz did not exactly reveal what he has gone through, but it is obvious that he has had his fair share of relating with toxic people.

He however, assured that some day, he’ll have the chance to talk about his experiences.

“Someday I’m going to talk about my experiences in music and how toxic this industry really is…”he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the record producer is not the first to open up on what goes on in the industry.

Mo’Cheddah Makes Revelation About Nigeria Music Industry

About two years ago, Nigerian rapper and singer, Mo’Cheddah has narrated the rise and fall of her music career, her battle with depression and learning the survival mode.

She opened up in a chat, explaining how she has been in the music industry as a 16-year old and how hostile the industry was.

Mo’Cheddah declared that she never knew hate till she came into the music industry, revealing that there is so much hate in the industry and that she was really hated by her much older colleagues, especially after she won the Channel O music award.

And in the second part of the clip she revealed how she almost took her life but had to stop because she knew her death would terribly affect her husband who was then her boyfriend.