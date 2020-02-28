Latest Coronavirus News Today Friday 28th February 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest Coronavirus news for today, Friday, February 28th, 2020, on Concise News.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Disburses Over N690m To Combat Killer Virus

The Nigerian government Friday said it had disbursed N70 million to the Port Health Services and also given N620 million to Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known at a news conference after Nigeria confirmed its first case of the virus in Lagos state.

Ehanire said the two agencies were the nation’s first and second lines of defence for coronavirus.

He also admitted that they used to have very little quantity of reagents to diagnose the virus, but they have improved the supply of the substances. Read more here.

Coronavirus: FG Deploys Rapid Response Teams To Lagos

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has deployed its Rapid Response Teams to support the Lagos State Government, as Nigeria records its case of the Coronavirus (COVID19).

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, according to NAN.

The NCDC, he said, has also ”escalated the multi-sectoral coronavirus preparedness group to an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level II to lead response activities.” Click for details.

Atiku Tells Buhari What To Do About Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel all flights coming from countries that are experiencing coronavirus outbreak.

The federal government, in the early hours of Friday, confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the first case of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was brought into the country by an Italian. Read more.

Coronavirus: CUPP Berates Buhari Govt, Issues Advice

Coalition of Nigeria’s opposition political parties, under the aegis of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has expressed surprise over a case of Covid-19, also known as coronavirus, in Nigeria.

According to the group, the undetected passage of the virus carrier through the Lagos Airport is a big threat to the nation’s survival if not checkmated.

CUPP, however, advised President Muhammadu Buhari government to stop flights from countries with high cases of Coronavirus. Read more.

PDP Blames Buhari For Outbreak Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP berated the Buhari Presidency for its negligence and laidback attitude to governance and the welfare of Nigerians leading to the avoidable entrance of the deadly corona virus into our dear country.

The opposition party accused the Presidency of not ‘being alive’ to its responsibilities by failing to take necessary steps to avoid the entrance of Coronavirus into the country.’ Read more.

Coronavirus In Lagos: Govt Provides Fresh Update

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has begun a massive manhunt for all the people who had contacted the Italian that tested positive for coronavirus.

It was learned that the Italian arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on 25 February from Milan, Italy, for a brief business visit.

“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, said. Read more.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Confirms First Case In Lagos, Tells Citizens What To Do

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Africa’s most populous country.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

This was confirmed in a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020. Read more.

That’s all for today on the latest Coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.