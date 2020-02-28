Labour To Commence Strike Tuesday

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kebbi State has instructed workers to embark on an indefinite strike on March 3 following the government’s inability to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

The NLC Chairman in Kebbi, Umar Alhassan, who addressed reporters after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Thursday, said workers had been directed to prepare for strike on March 3.

He said: “We are here to discuss the ultimatum given the government on our demands, which will expire by March 2, at 12am. That is why we summoned an extra large meeting to inform our members about the situation.

“There has not been positive response from government in respect to our demands. We have directed members to mobilise ahead of Tuesday’s industrial action.”

Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Hussaini Yelwa said all unions under the congress had been mobilised for the strike, adding that all members of the unions have been mobilised to take part in the strike.